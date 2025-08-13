Gambling.com Group Ltd (GAMB)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GAMB) on Tuesday, soared 6.20% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $10.0. Within the past 52 weeks, GAMB’s price has moved between $8.69 and $17.14.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -8.00%. With a float of $18.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 555 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 93.38%, operating margin of 26.96%, and the pretax margin is 26.49%.

Gambling.com Group Ltd (GAMB) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Gambling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Gambling.com Group Ltd is 47.28%, while institutional ownership is 39.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 09 ’25, was worth 5,932,200. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 26 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 38,879 for $14.16, making the entire transaction worth $550,526.

Gambling.com Group Ltd (GAMB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.12) by 0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GAMB) Trading Performance Indicators

Gambling.com Group Ltd (GAMB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.06 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gambling.com Group Ltd (GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GAMB) saw its 5-day average volume 0.53 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.87%.

During the past 100 days, Gambling.com Group Ltd’s (GAMB) raw stochastic average was set at 15.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.36 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.47 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.78 in the near term. At $10.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.86.

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GAMB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 378.11 million based on 34,763K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 127,180 K and income totals 30,680 K. The company made 40,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 11,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.