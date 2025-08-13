Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 3,475 M

Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ: GTX) kicked off on Tuesday, up 0.72% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $12.47. Over the past 52 weeks, GTX has traded in a range of $7.01-$13.32.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -21.13% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 2.05%. With a float of $198.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.73 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 27.79%, operating margin of 8.67%, and the pretax margin is 14.21%.

Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Garrett Motion Inc is 1.44%, while institutional ownership is 84.32%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’25, was worth 62,067,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,100,000 shares at a rate of $12.17, taking the stock ownership to the 7,405,469 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 31 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 90,542 for $13.05, making the entire transaction worth $1,181,220. This insider now owns 22,580,758 shares in total.

Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.25 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.29) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.05% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.60% during the next five years compared to -21.13% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ: GTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Garrett Motion Inc’s (GTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.82. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ: GTX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.49 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.15%.

During the past 100 days, Garrett Motion Inc’s (GTX) raw stochastic average was set at 87.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.40 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.35 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.72 in the near term. At $12.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.17.

Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ: GTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.53 billion has total of 201,575K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,475 M in contrast with the sum of 282,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 913,000 K and last quarter income was 87,000 K.