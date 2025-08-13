Generation Bio Co (GBIO) is expecting 3.74% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO) stock price up 0.25% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $4.04. GBIO’s price has ranged from $3.00 to $29.40 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -8.29%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 45.06%. With a float of $4.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 115 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.0%, operating margin of -331.33%, and the pretax margin is -292.92%.

Generation Bio Co (GBIO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Generation Bio Co is 31.72%, while institutional ownership is 52.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 10 ’25, was worth 120,759. In this transaction Director of this company bought 125,791 shares at a rate of $0.96, taking the stock ownership to the 214,286 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 13 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 85,000 for $0.97, making the entire transaction worth $82,450. This insider now owns 299,286 shares in total.

Generation Bio Co (GBIO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -1.73 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -25.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.06% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.37% during the next five years compared to -8.29% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Generation Bio Co’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.43. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.78, a number that is poised to hit -3.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -10.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Generation Bio Co (GBIO)

Looking closely at Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.75 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.84%.

During the past 100 days, Generation Bio Co’s (GBIO) raw stochastic average was set at 36.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.40 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.40 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.74. However, in the short run, Generation Bio Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.22. Second resistance stands at $4.40. The third major resistance level sits at $4.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.62.

Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 27.15 million, the company has a total of 6,736K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,890 K while annual income is -131,670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,720 K while its latest quarter income was -14,800 K.