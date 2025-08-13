Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is expecting -1.61% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Tuesday, Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE: GMRE) was 4.02% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $6.47. A 52-week range for GMRE has been $6.05 – $10.35.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -34.34%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 475.00%. With a float of $62.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 26 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.72%, operating margin of 23.38%, and the pretax margin is 7.52%.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Global Medical REIT Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Global Medical REIT Inc is 5.89%, while institutional ownership is 68.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24 ’25, was worth 669,694. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 102,668 shares at a rate of $6.52, taking the stock ownership to the 102,668 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 25 ’25, when Company’s CEO and President bought 57,332 for $6.50, making the entire transaction worth $372,834. This insider now owns 160,000 shares in total.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 475.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 108.01% during the next five years compared to -34.34% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE: GMRE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.98. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE)

Looking closely at Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE: GMRE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.94 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.46%.

During the past 100 days, Global Medical REIT Inc’s (GMRE) raw stochastic average was set at 23.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.22 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.76. However, in the short run, Global Medical REIT Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.88. Second resistance stands at $7.02. The third major resistance level sits at $7.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.15.

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE: GMRE) Key Stats

There are 66,879K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 489.67 million. As of now, sales total 138,780 K while income totals 6,630 K. Its latest quarter income was 37,970 K while its last quarter net income were 660 K.