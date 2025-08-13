GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) 20 Days SMA touches -12.06%: The odds favor the bear

On Tuesday, GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) was 3.86% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $31.62. A 52-week range for GFS has been $29.77 – $47.69.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 18.83%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.68%. With a float of $104.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $554.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 23.76%, operating margin of -2.47%, and the pretax margin is -1.11%.

GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GlobalFoundries Inc stocks. The insider ownership of GlobalFoundries Inc is 81.08%, while institutional ownership is 18.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 02 ’24, was worth 188,606.

GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.41 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.33) by 0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.68% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.41% during the next five years compared to 18.83% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.92. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS)

Looking closely at GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS), its last 5-days average volume was 3.8 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.72%.

During the past 100 days, GlobalFoundries Inc’s (GFS) raw stochastic average was set at 24.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.54 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.33 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.33. However, in the short run, GlobalFoundries Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.36. Second resistance stands at $33.88. The third major resistance level sits at $34.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.83.

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) Key Stats

There are 552,913K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.16 billion. As of now, sales total 6,750 M while income totals -265,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,688 M while its last quarter net income were 228,000 K.