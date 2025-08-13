Gogo Inc (GOGO) volume exceeds 2.1 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) on Tuesday, soared 5.07% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $12.22. Within the past 52 weeks, GOGO’s price has moved between $6.17 and $16.82.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 230.00%. With a float of $73.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.33 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 790 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 64.34%, operating margin of 9.51%, and the pretax margin is 1.69%.

Gogo Inc (GOGO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Gogo Inc is 44.87%, while institutional ownership is 60.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 121,100. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $12.11, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 18 ’25, when Company’s EVP, COO sold 107,136 for $15.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,607,040. This insider now owns 14,454 shares in total.

Gogo Inc (GOGO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.09) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 230.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Gogo Inc (GOGO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.32 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gogo Inc (GOGO)

Looking closely at Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO), its last 5-days average volume was 2.97 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.20%.

During the past 100 days, Gogo Inc’s (GOGO) raw stochastic average was set at 61.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.77 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.63 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.64. However, in the short run, Gogo Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.11. Second resistance stands at $13.39. The third major resistance level sits at $13.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.03.

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.72 billion based on 133,685K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 444,710 K and income totals 13,750 K. The company made 226,040 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 12,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.