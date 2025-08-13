Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) soared 0.80 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) kicked off on Tuesday, up 0.80% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $31.12. Over the past 52 weeks, GFI has traded in a range of $12.98-$31.77.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 48.06% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 118.55%. With a float of $895.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $895.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6560 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.69%, operating margin of 46.55%, and the pretax margin is 38.86%.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Gold Fields Ltd ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 17.22%.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 118.55% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.21% during the next five years compared to 48.06% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s (GFI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.72. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) saw its 5-day average volume 3.16 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.34%.

During the past 100 days, Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s (GFI) raw stochastic average was set at 96.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.96 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.76 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $31.69 in the near term. At $32.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.35.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 28.08 billion has total of 895,024K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,202 M in contrast with the sum of 1,245 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 640,100 K and last quarter income was -360,800 K.