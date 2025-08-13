Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (GTEC) 20 Days SMA touches -17.52%: The odds favor the bear

On Tuesday, Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) was -5.33% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.5. A 52-week range for GTEC has been $1.17 – $2.94.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.95% over the last five years. With a float of $9.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.59 million.

The firm has a total of 345 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 28.4%, operating margin of 18.67%, and the pretax margin is 22.59%.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (GTEC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Greenland Technologies Holding Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Greenland Technologies Holding Corp is 45.69%, while institutional ownership is 2.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 22 ’25, was worth 6,211,740. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,211,740 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 6,211,740 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 22 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 6,211,740 for $1.00, making the entire transaction worth $6,211,740. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (GTEC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.03) by 0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (GTEC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15

Technical Analysis of Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (GTEC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Greenland Technologies Holding Corp, GTEC], we can find that recorded value of 0.37 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.80%.

During the past 100 days, Greenland Technologies Holding Corp’s (GTEC) raw stochastic average was set at 17.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1288 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1398 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9108, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9647. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5333. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6467. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2667. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1533.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) Key Stats

There are 17,394K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 24.70 million. As of now, sales total 83,940 K while income totals 14,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 21,680 K while its last quarter net income were 4,000 K.