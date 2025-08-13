Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc (GRDN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Tuesday, Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc (NYSE: GRDN) opened higher 13.78% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $19.88. Price fluctuations for GRDN have ranged from $14.16 to $26.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 153.48% at the time writing. With a float of $20.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.73 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 19.63%, operating margin of -4.69%, and the pretax margin is -4.8%.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc (GRDN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc is 67.97%, while institutional ownership is 17.95%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 70,739,525. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,508,905 shares at a rate of $20.16, taking the stock ownership to the 2,591,271 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 28 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 651,454 for $20.16, making the entire transaction worth $13,133,313. This insider now owns 1,939,817 shares in total.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc (GRDN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.19) by 0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 153.48% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc (NYSE: GRDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc (GRDN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.88. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc (GRDN)

Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc (NYSE: GRDN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.27 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.69%.

During the past 100 days, Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc’s (GRDN) raw stochastic average was set at 44.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.86 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.15 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.81 in the near term. At $25.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.92.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc (NYSE: GRDN) Key Stats

There are currently 63,287K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,228 M according to its annual income of -87,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 329,310 K and its income totaled 9,450 K.