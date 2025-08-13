Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 0.08% last month.

Hancock Whitney Corp (NASDAQ: HWC) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.50% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $58.24. Over the past 52 weeks, HWC has traded in a range of $43.90-$62.90.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 7.29% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.07%. With a float of $83.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3476 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.97%, operating margin of 28.8%, and the pretax margin is 57.41%.

Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Hancock Whitney Corp is 1.21%, while institutional ownership is 91.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24 ’25, was worth 1,285. In this transaction Director of this company bought 23 shares at a rate of $56.38, taking the stock ownership to the 1,724 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 838 for $48.09, making the entire transaction worth $40,299. This insider now owns 23,019 shares in total.

Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 1.33 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 1.3) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.07% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.61% during the next five years compared to 7.29% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hancock Whitney Corp (NASDAQ: HWC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hancock Whitney Corp’s (HWC) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.42, a number that is poised to hit 1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NASDAQ: HWC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.52 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.12%.

During the past 100 days, Hancock Whitney Corp’s (HWC) raw stochastic average was set at 86.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.37 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.54 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $60.92 in the near term. At $61.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $62.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.97. The third support level lies at $57.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hancock Whitney Corp (NASDAQ: HWC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.11 billion has total of 84,755K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,057 M in contrast with the sum of 460,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 501,110 K and last quarter income was 113,530 K.