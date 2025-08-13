Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 7.71% last month.

On Tuesday, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) was 0.26% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $15.47. A 52-week range for HMY has been $7.97 – $18.77.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 68.59%. With a float of $621.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $622.18 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 34715 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.7%, operating margin of 22.95%, and the pretax margin is 20.36%.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR stocks. The insider ownership of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 22.41%.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.59% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.46. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) saw its 5-day average volume 3.0 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.74%.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s (HMY) raw stochastic average was set at 48.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.42 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.52 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.65 in the near term. At $15.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.21. The third support level lies at $15.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) Key Stats

There are 634,768K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.65 billion. As of now, sales total 3,284 M while income totals 459,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,998 M while its last quarter net income were 77,857 K.