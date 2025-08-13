Heartland Express, Inc (HTLD) is -4.96% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Tuesday, Heartland Express, Inc (NASDAQ: HTLD) opened higher 6.68% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $7.64. Price fluctuations for HTLD have ranged from $7.11 to $12.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -27.97% at the time writing. With a float of $43.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.57 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 5.41%, operating margin of -3.88%, and the pretax margin is -4.98%.

Heartland Express, Inc (HTLD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Trucking industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Heartland Express, Inc is 44.22%, while institutional ownership is 48.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 58,876. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,571 shares at a rate of $8.96, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Co-Trustee of 10% Owner bought 167,644 for $8.95, making the entire transaction worth $1,500,045. This insider now owns 1,214,500 shares in total.

Heartland Express, Inc (HTLD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.01) by -0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.97% per share during the next fiscal year.

Heartland Express, Inc (NASDAQ: HTLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Heartland Express, Inc (HTLD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.95. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Heartland Express, Inc (HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc (NASDAQ: HTLD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.56 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.95%.

During the past 100 days, Heartland Express, Inc’s (HTLD) raw stochastic average was set at 40.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.32 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.30 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.30 in the near term. At $8.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.55. The third support level lies at $7.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Heartland Express, Inc (NASDAQ: HTLD) Key Stats

There are currently 78,554K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 630.88 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,048 M according to its annual income of -29,720 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 210,390 K and its income totaled -10,860 K.