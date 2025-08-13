Home Depot, Inc (HD) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 159,514 M

On Tuesday, Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) was 2.19% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $387.53. A 52-week range for HD has been $326.31 – $439.37.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 7.79% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -1.65%. With a float of $994.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $995.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 470100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.34%, operating margin of 13.24%, and the pretax margin is 11.84%.

Home Depot, Inc (HD) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Home Depot, Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Home Depot, Inc is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 72.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03 ’25, was worth 3,289,951. In this transaction EVP – Supply Chain & Prod. Dev of this company sold 8,892 shares at a rate of $369.99, taking the stock ownership to the 14,490 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 8,892 for $369.99, making the entire transaction worth $3,289,951.

Home Depot, Inc (HD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 4.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 4.55) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.65% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.25% during the next five years compared to 7.79% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Home Depot, Inc (HD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.28. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.74, a number that is poised to hit 4.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Home Depot, Inc (HD)

Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) saw its 5-day average volume 2.62 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.75%.

During the past 100 days, Home Depot, Inc’s (HD) raw stochastic average was set at 99.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.49 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 7.48 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $368.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $382.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $398.59 in the near term. At $401.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $405.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $391.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $386.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $383.83.

Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) Key Stats

There are 994,928K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 393.99 billion. As of now, sales total 159,514 M while income totals 14,806 M. Its latest quarter income was 39,856 M while its last quarter net income were 3,433 M.