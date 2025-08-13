HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) soared 4.53 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.53% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.31. Over the past 52 weeks, HUYA has traded in a range of $1.64-$4.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 292.99%. With a float of $72.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.12 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1251 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 12.78%, operating margin of -3.46%, and the pretax margin is -1.74%.

HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of HUYA Inc ADR is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 38.06%.

HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.34 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.27) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 292.99% per share during the next fiscal year.

HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at HUYA Inc ADR’s (HUYA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.56. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA)

The latest stats from [HUYA Inc ADR, HUYA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.57 million was inferior to 2.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.43%.

During the past 100 days, HUYA Inc ADR’s (HUYA) raw stochastic average was set at 64.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.20 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.81. The third major resistance level sits at $3.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.92.

HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 253.00 million has total of 225,232K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 832,840 K in contrast with the sum of -6,570 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 207,890 K and last quarter income was 130 K.