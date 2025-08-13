ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) is -2.58% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) stock price down -0.43% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $32.7. IBN’s price has ranged from $27.42 to $34.56 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 32.61% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.03%. With a float of $3.57 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.57 billion.

In an organization with 182665 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 68.07%, operating margin of 25.04%, and the pretax margin is 25.09%.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 18.18%.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.39 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.03% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.87% during the next five years compared to 32.61% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.32 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.47%.

During the past 100 days, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s (IBN) raw stochastic average was set at 59.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.29 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.38 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.30. However, in the short run, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.71. Second resistance stands at $32.85. The third major resistance level sits at $33.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.04. The third support level lies at $31.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 116.22 billion, the company has a total of 3,568,975K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 34,761 M while annual income is 6,021 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,725 M while its latest quarter income was 1,586 M.