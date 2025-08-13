Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) is 4.72% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) stock price up 3.28% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $22.84. IDYA’s price has ranged from $13.45 to $40.74 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -0.01% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -0.57%. With a float of $80.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.64 million.

In an organization with 131 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 90.81%, operating margin of -5488.94%, and the pretax margin is -4728.99%.

Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ideaya Biosciences Inc is 8.13%, while institutional ownership is 105.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26 ’24, was worth 3,016,500.

Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.6 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.57% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.45% during the next five years compared to -0.01% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ideaya Biosciences Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.39. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 295.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.82 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.82%.

During the past 100 days, Ideaya Biosciences Inc’s (IDYA) raw stochastic average was set at 79.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.30 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.12 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.42. However, in the short run, Ideaya Biosciences Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.87. Second resistance stands at $24.16. The third major resistance level sits at $24.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.54. The third support level lies at $22.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.07 billion, the company has a total of 87,644K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,000 K while annual income is -274,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -72,180 K.