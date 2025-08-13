iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) 20 Days SMA touches 9.17%: The odds favor the bear

On Tuesday, iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) opened higher 24.54% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.63. Price fluctuations for IHRT have ranged from $0.95 to $2.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 68.49% at the time writing. With a float of $113.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.31 million.

The firm has a total of 10100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.26%, operating margin of 4.94%, and the pretax margin is -8.65%.

iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of iHeartMedia Inc is 23.32%, while institutional ownership is 75.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28 ’25, was worth 498. In this transaction Director of this company bought 292 shares at a rate of $1.70, taking the stock ownership to the 153 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 197 for $1.76, making the entire transaction worth $347. This insider now owns 336 shares in total.

iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.01) by -0.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.49% per share during the next fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [iHeartMedia Inc, IHRT], we can find that recorded value of 1.72 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.87%.

During the past 100 days, iHeartMedia Inc’s (IHRT) raw stochastic average was set at 80.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1400 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1300 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8000, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8200. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.3300. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.6400. The third major resistance level sits at $2.9900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3300. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0200.

iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) Key Stats

There are currently 147,622K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 275.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,855 M according to its annual income of -1,010 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 807,100 K and its income totaled -281,220 K.