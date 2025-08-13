Indivior Plc (INDV) soared 2.47 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Indivior Plc (NASDAQ: INDV) on Tuesday, soared 2.47% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $22.29. Within the past 52 weeks, INDV’s price has moved between $7.33 and $22.57.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -56.08%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.41%. With a float of $109.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1051 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 83.99%, operating margin of 20.27%, and the pretax margin is 17.72%.

Indivior Plc (INDV) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Indivior Plc is 11.89%, while institutional ownership is 87.55%.

Indivior Plc (INDV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.41) by 0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.41% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.90% during the next five years compared to -56.08% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Indivior Plc (NASDAQ: INDV) Trading Performance Indicators

Indivior Plc (INDV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.76 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Indivior Plc (INDV)

The latest stats from [Indivior Plc, INDV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.9 million was superior to 1.8 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.82%.

During the past 100 days, Indivior Plc’s (INDV) raw stochastic average was set at 97.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.77 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.52 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.65. The third major resistance level sits at $24.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.44.

Indivior Plc (NASDAQ: INDV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.85 billion based on 137,880K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,188 M and income totals 2,000 K. The company made 302,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 18,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.