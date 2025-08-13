Inmode Ltd (INMD) kicked off at the price of $14.22: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Tuesday, Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) was 3.04% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $13.8. A 52-week range for INMD has been $13.14 – $19.85.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 16.55%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -10.80%. With a float of $61.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 599 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 79.98%, operating margin of 28.54%, and the pretax margin is 35.81%.

Inmode Ltd (INMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Inmode Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of Inmode Ltd is 11.94%, while institutional ownership is 58.97%.

Inmode Ltd (INMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.7 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.61) by 0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.51% during the next five years compared to 16.55% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Inmode Ltd (INMD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.58. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inmode Ltd (INMD)

Looking closely at Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.03 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.29%.

During the past 100 days, Inmode Ltd’s (INMD) raw stochastic average was set at 18.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.38 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.55 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.49. However, in the short run, Inmode Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.38. Second resistance stands at $14.53. The third major resistance level sits at $14.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.49.

Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) Key Stats

There are 63,209K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 989.12 million. As of now, sales total 394,820 K while income totals 181,280 K. Its latest quarter income was 95,600 K while its last quarter net income were 26,740 K.