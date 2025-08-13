Inotiv Inc (NOTV) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 490,740 K

On Tuesday, Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV) opened higher 6.68% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.87. Price fluctuations for NOTV have ranged from $1.15 to $6.48 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -122.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 55.92% at the time writing. With a float of $29.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.35 million.

In an organization with 2075 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 20.56%, operating margin of -2.61%, and the pretax margin is -17.53%.

Inotiv Inc (NOTV) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Inotiv Inc is 13.80%, while institutional ownership is 24.06%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01 ’25, was worth 3,818. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $1.91, taking the stock ownership to the 149,102 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $1.81, making the entire transaction worth $3,621. This insider now owns 151,102 shares in total.

Inotiv Inc (NOTV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.98) by 0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.92% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 77.23% during the next five years compared to -122.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Inotiv Inc (NOTV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inotiv Inc (NOTV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.69 million. That was better than the volume of 0.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.52%.

During the past 100 days, Inotiv Inc’s (NOTV) raw stochastic average was set at 38.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.2194 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.2586 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1413, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8961. However, in the short run, Inotiv Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.1383. Second resistance stands at $2.2817. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6917. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5483.

Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV) Key Stats

There are currently 34,354K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 68.54 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 490,740 K according to its annual income of -108,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 130,680 K and its income totaled -17,580 K.