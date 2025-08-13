Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 70 K

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) stock price up 3.47% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.44. INO’s price has ranged from $1.30 to $8.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 22.92% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 48.19%. With a float of $50.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.96 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 134 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -636.81%, operating margin of -11541102.4%, and the pretax margin is -20624824.93%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is 0.79%, while institutional ownership is 25.96%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.89 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.19% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 39.23% during the next five years compared to 22.92% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.63. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 271.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.74 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.74%.

During the past 100 days, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (INO) raw stochastic average was set at 18.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0685 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1144 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7161, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3826. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5199 in the near term. At $1.5499, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5898. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4101. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3801.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 75.93 million, the company has a total of 36,674K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 220 K while annual income is -107,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 70 K while its latest quarter income was -19,690 K.