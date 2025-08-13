Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) kicked off at the price of $83.93: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) kicked off on Tuesday, up 5.40% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $79.63. Over the past 52 weeks, INSP has traded in a range of $73.92-$225.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -41.20%. With a float of $27.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.57 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1246 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 84.47%, operating margin of 4.81%, and the pretax margin is 6.83%.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Inspire Medical Systems Inc is 5.61%, while institutional ownership is 111.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 259,025. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 1,734 shares at a rate of $149.38, taking the stock ownership to the 13,766 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,734 for $149.38, making the entire transaction worth $259,025.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.6 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.08) by 0.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Inspire Medical Systems Inc’s (INSP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.84. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.67 million, its volume of 1.98 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.75%.

During the past 100 days, Inspire Medical Systems Inc’s (INSP) raw stochastic average was set at 10.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.84 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 6.45 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $124.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $162.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $85.82 in the near term. At $87.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $91.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.86. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $74.98.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.48 billion has total of 29,574K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 802,800 K in contrast with the sum of 53,510 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 217,090 K and last quarter income was -3,590 K.