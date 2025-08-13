Intrusion Inc (INTZ) last year’s performance of -37.89% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Tuesday, Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ: INTZ) was 5.52% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.81. A 52-week range for INTZ has been $0.35 – $7.34.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 77.91%. With a float of $17.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 50 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 75.88%, operating margin of -125.75%, and the pretax margin is -127.39%.

Intrusion Inc (INTZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Intrusion Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Intrusion Inc is 11.49%, while institutional ownership is 3.53%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30 ’25, was worth 2,124. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 1,091 shares at a rate of $1.95, taking the stock ownership to the 654,872 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 31 ’24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 250 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $230. This insider now owns 653,781 shares in total.

Intrusion Inc (INTZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.29) by -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.91% per share during the next fiscal year.

Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ: INTZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Intrusion Inc (INTZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.97. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intrusion Inc (INTZ)

Looking closely at Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ: INTZ), its last 5-days average volume was 0.36 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.05%.

During the past 100 days, Intrusion Inc’s (INTZ) raw stochastic average was set at 61.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1595 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1594 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0872, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4833. However, in the short run, Intrusion Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9983. Second resistance stands at $2.0867. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6567. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5683.

Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ: INTZ) Key Stats

There are 19,895K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 38.00 million. As of now, sales total 5,770 K while income totals -7,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,780 K while its last quarter net income were -2,100 K.