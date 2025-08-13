Investors finally get a glimpse of Analog Devices Inc (ADI) volume hitting the figure of 4.98 million.

Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) on Tuesday, soared 3.56% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $224.07. Within the past 52 weeks, ADI’s price has moved between $158.65 and $247.73.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -2.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.17%. With a float of $494.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $496.25 million.

In an organization with 24000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 58.76%, operating margin of 22.71%, and the pretax margin is 20.38%.

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Analog Devices Inc is 0.29%, while institutional ownership is 91.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05 ’25, was worth 691,456. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,125 shares at a rate of $221.27, taking the stock ownership to the 161,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 06 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 3,125 for $220.01, making the entire transaction worth $687,521. This insider now owns 158,196 shares in total.

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) Latest Financial update

As on 7/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 1.51) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.17% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.88% during the next five years compared to -2.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) Trading Performance Indicators

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.51 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.67, a number that is poised to hit 1.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.32 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.40%.

During the past 100 days, Analog Devices Inc’s (ADI) raw stochastic average was set at 82.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.36 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 5.86 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $231.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $216.96. However, in the short run, Analog Devices Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $235.74. Second resistance stands at $239.45. The third major resistance level sits at $244.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $226.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $221.73. The third support level lies at $218.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 115.15 billion based on 496,248K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,427 M and income totals 1,635 M. The company made 2,640 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 569,770 K in sales during its previous quarter.