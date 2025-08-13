Investors finally get a glimpse of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) volume hitting the figure of 1.38 million.

On Tuesday, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) opened higher 4.77% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $12.79. Price fluctuations for AVDL have ranged from $6.38 to $16.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 10.39% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 145.86% at the time writing. With a float of $88.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 188 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 90.06%, operating margin of -9.96%, and the pretax margin is -13.72%.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 8.72%, while institutional ownership is 79.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 21 ’25, was worth 39,640. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $7.93, taking the stock ownership to the 67,900 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 13 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $8.04, making the entire transaction worth $80,450. This insider now owns 104,055 shares in total.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.04) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 145.86% per share during the next fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.38. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 220.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.95 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.19%.

During the past 100 days, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s (AVDL) raw stochastic average was set at 89.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.62 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.47 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.73 in the near term. At $14.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.52. The third support level lies at $12.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) Key Stats

There are currently 96,739K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 169,120 K according to its annual income of -48,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 68,130 K and its income totaled 9,670 K.