Investors finally get a glimpse of Avient Corp (AVNT) volume hitting the figure of 0.55 million.

Avient Corp (NYSE: AVNT) on Tuesday, soared 3.32% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $32.82. Within the past 52 weeks, AVNT’s price has moved between $27.86 and $54.68.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 1.81% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 5.29%. With a float of $90.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.54 million.

In an organization with 9200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 32.63%, operating margin of 7.98%, and the pretax margin is 4.84%.

Avient Corp (AVNT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Avient Corp is 0.84%, while institutional ownership is 100.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21 ’25, was worth 103,291. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17 ’25, when Company’s Former Officer proposed sale 2,966 for $40.56, making the entire transaction worth $120,301.

Avient Corp (AVNT) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.63) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.29% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.77% during the next five years compared to 1.81% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Avient Corp (NYSE: AVNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Avient Corp (AVNT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Avient Corp (AVNT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.7 million. That was better than the volume of 0.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.13%.

During the past 100 days, Avient Corp’s (AVNT) raw stochastic average was set at 48.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.04 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.72. However, in the short run, Avient Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.24. Second resistance stands at $34.58. The third major resistance level sits at $35.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.62. The third support level lies at $32.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Avient Corp (NYSE: AVNT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.10 billion based on 91,541K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,240 M and income totals 169,500 K. The company made 866,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 52,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.