Investors finally get a glimpse of BBB Foods Inc (TBBB) volume hitting the figure of 1.31 million.

On Tuesday, BBB Foods Inc (NYSE: TBBB) was 6.42% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $26.33. A 52-week range for TBBB has been $23.00 – $35.22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -143.95%. With a float of $62.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.77 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 16.25%, operating margin of 2.1%, and the pretax margin is 1.44%.

BBB Foods Inc (TBBB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BBB Foods Inc stocks. The insider ownership of BBB Foods Inc is 45.94%, while institutional ownership is 53.06%.

BBB Foods Inc (TBBB) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 1.89 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 1.01) by 0.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -143.95% per share during the next fiscal year.

BBB Foods Inc (NYSE: TBBB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BBB Foods Inc (TBBB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.49. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BBB Foods Inc (TBBB)

The latest stats from [BBB Foods Inc, TBBB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.67 million was inferior to 0.79 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.58%.

During the past 100 days, BBB Foods Inc’s (TBBB) raw stochastic average was set at 54.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.85 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.09 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.16. The third major resistance level sits at $31.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.78. The third support level lies at $23.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

BBB Foods Inc (NYSE: TBBB) Key Stats

There are 114,201K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.22 billion. As of now, sales total 3,153 M while income totals 18,360 K. Its latest quarter income was 839,460 K while its last quarter net income were -4,260 K.