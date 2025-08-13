Investors finally get a glimpse of Brookline Bancorp, Inc (BRKL) volume hitting the figure of 0.58 million.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: BRKL) on Tuesday, soared 4.42% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $10.19. Within the past 52 weeks, BRKL’s price has moved between $9.28 and $13.15.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -6.87% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 42.86%. With a float of $86.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.96 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 951 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.0%, operating margin of 16.46%, and the pretax margin is 16.39%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc (BRKL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Brookline Bancorp, Inc is 2.53%, while institutional ownership is 82.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02 ’25, was worth 38,684. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 3,763 shares at a rate of $10.28, taking the stock ownership to the 44,322 shares.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc (BRKL) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.2) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.86% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: BRKL) Trading Performance Indicators

Brookline Bancorp, Inc (BRKL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookline Bancorp, Inc (BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: BRKL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.58 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.53%.

During the past 100 days, Brookline Bancorp, Inc’s (BRKL) raw stochastic average was set at 64.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.23 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.76 in the near term. At $10.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.17. The third support level lies at $10.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: BRKL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 948.07 million based on 89,105K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 654,140 K and income totals 68,720 K. The company made 160,040 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 22,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.