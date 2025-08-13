Investors finally get a glimpse of Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH) volume hitting the figure of 2.22 million.

On Tuesday, Community Health Systems, Inc (NYSE: CYH) was 4.49% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $2.45. A 52-week range for CYH has been $2.24 – $6.29.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 8.02% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 55.12%. With a float of $120.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 60000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.41%, operating margin of 6.87%, and the pretax margin is 1.19%.

Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Community Health Systems, Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Community Health Systems, Inc is 14.19%, while institutional ownership is 75.29%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21 ’25, was worth 84,159. In this transaction President and CMO of this company sold 23,875 shares at a rate of $3.52, taking the stock ownership to the 55,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 23,875 for $3.52, making the entire transaction worth $84,040.

Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.21) by -0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.12% per share during the next fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc (NYSE: CYH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.45. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc (NYSE: CYH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.88 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.18%.

During the past 100 days, Community Health Systems, Inc’s (CYH) raw stochastic average was set at 14.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.14 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.18 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.60 in the near term. At $2.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.39. The third support level lies at $2.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Community Health Systems, Inc (NYSE: CYH) Key Stats

There are 140,119K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 358.70 million. As of now, sales total 12,634 M while income totals -516,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,133 M while its last quarter net income were 282,000 K.