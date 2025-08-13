Investors finally get a glimpse of DocuSign Inc (DOCU) volume hitting the figure of 3.86 million.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock price up 1.31% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $67.14. DOCU’s price has ranged from $51.68 to $107.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.79%. With a float of $199.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.03 million.

In an organization with 6838 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 79.23%, operating margin of 7.84%, and the pretax margin is 9.41%.

DocuSign Inc (DOCU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of DocuSign Inc is 1.07%, while institutional ownership is 85.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01 ’25, was worth 867,014. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 11,214 shares at a rate of $77.32, taking the stock ownership to the 99,509 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO sold 40,000 for $77.51, making the entire transaction worth $3,100,444. This insider now owns 143,983 shares in total.

DocuSign Inc (DOCU) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 7/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.97 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.79% per share during the next fiscal year.

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DocuSign Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.22 million. That was better than the volume of 2.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.33%.

During the past 100 days, DocuSign Inc’s (DOCU) raw stochastic average was set at 5.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.33 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.55 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.94. However, in the short run, DocuSign Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $68.85. Second resistance stands at $69.69. The third major resistance level sits at $70.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.52. The third support level lies at $64.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.74 billion, the company has a total of 202,063K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,977 M while annual income is 1,068 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 763,650 K while its latest quarter income was 72,090 K.