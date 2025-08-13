Investors finally get a glimpse of Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) volume hitting the figure of 0.68 million.

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE: IBP) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.34% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $252.24. Over the past 52 weeks, IBP has traded in a range of $150.83-$263.20.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 31.88% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -7.56%. With a float of $22.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.57%, operating margin of 12.54%, and the pretax margin is 11.43%.

Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Residential Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Installed Building Products Inc is 15.86%, while institutional ownership is 98.29%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 454,481. In this transaction Executive VP & CFO of this company bought 2,750 shares at a rate of $165.27, taking the stock ownership to the 26,314 shares.

Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 2.85 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 2.98) by -0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.56% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.93% during the next five years compared to 31.88% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE: IBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Installed Building Products Inc’s (IBP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.31. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.99, a number that is poised to hit 2.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE: IBP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.05 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.14%.

During the past 100 days, Installed Building Products Inc’s (IBP) raw stochastic average was set at 98.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.74 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 7.77 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $192.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $186.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $268.24 in the near term. At $273.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $282.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $254.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $245.69. The third support level lies at $240.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE: IBP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.19 billion has total of 27,326K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,941 M in contrast with the sum of 256,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 760,300 K and last quarter income was 69,000 K.