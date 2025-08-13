Investors finally get a glimpse of McCormick & Co., Inc (MKC) volume hitting the figure of 2.36 million.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with McCormick & Co., Inc (NYSE: MKC) stock price down -0.83% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $69.67. MKC’s price has ranged from $69.13 to $86.24 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 2.22%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.02%. With a float of $252.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.04 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 14100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 38.54%, operating margin of 15.78%, and the pretax margin is 13.37%.

McCormick & Co., Inc (MKC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of McCormick & Co., Inc is 5.91%, while institutional ownership is 83.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 583,696. In this transaction Chief Growth Officer of this company sold 7,642 shares at a rate of $76.38, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03 ’25, when Company’s V.P. & Controller sold 2,750 for $81.42, making the entire transaction worth $223,905. This insider now owns 2,266 shares in total.

McCormick & Co., Inc (MKC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 8/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.83 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.02% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.89% during the next five years compared to 2.22% growth over the previous five years of trading.

McCormick & Co., Inc (NYSE: MKC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are McCormick & Co., Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.27. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of McCormick & Co., Inc (MKC)

The latest stats from [McCormick & Co., Inc, MKC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.99 million was inferior to 2.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.47%.

During the past 100 days, McCormick & Co., Inc’s (MKC) raw stochastic average was set at 4.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.32 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.68 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $69.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $70.44. The third major resistance level sits at $71.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.74. The third support level lies at $67.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

McCormick & Co., Inc (NYSE: MKC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.53 billion, the company has a total of 268,369K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,724 M while annual income is 788,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,660 M while its latest quarter income was 175,000 K.