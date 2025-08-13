Investors finally get a glimpse of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) volume hitting the figure of 3.52 million.

On Tuesday, Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) opened lower -0.84% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $96.94. Price fluctuations for NDAQ have ranged from $64.84 to $97.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 4.53% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.21% at the time writing. With a float of $454.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $573.91 million.

In an organization with 9162 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 61.46%, operating margin of 25.64%, and the pretax margin is 22.59%.

Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nasdaq Inc is 20.87%, while institutional ownership is 70.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04 ’25, was worth 289,800. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $96.60, taking the stock ownership to the 46,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01 ’25, when Company’s EVP, CSO sold 2,105 for $95.49, making the entire transaction worth $201,006. This insider now owns 92,551 shares in total.

Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.69) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.21% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.70% during the next five years compared to 4.53% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.96. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.67 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.04%.

During the past 100 days, Nasdaq Inc’s (NDAQ) raw stochastic average was set at 95.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.63 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.61 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $90.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.13. However, in the short run, Nasdaq Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $97.18. Second resistance stands at $98.23. The third major resistance level sits at $99.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.55. The third support level lies at $93.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Key Stats

There are currently 573,795K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 55.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,400 M according to its annual income of 1,117 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,090 M and its income totaled 452,000 K.