Investors finally get a glimpse of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc (PPBI) volume hitting the figure of 0.82 million.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: PPBI) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.07% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $21.86. Over the past 52 weeks, PPBI has traded in a range of $18.06-$30.28.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -8.76%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -9.70%. With a float of $94.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.02 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1325 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.03%, operating margin of 11.67%, and the pretax margin is 23.08%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc (PPBI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is 2.37%, while institutional ownership is 93.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12 ’25, was worth 112,700. Before that another transaction happened on May 01 ’25, when Company’s President & COO sold 14,500 for $20.28, making the entire transaction worth $294,060. This insider now owns 140,283 shares in total.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc (PPBI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.37 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.38) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: PPBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc’s (PPBI) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc (PPBI)

The latest stats from [Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc, PPBI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.84 million was inferior to 0.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.29%.

During the past 100 days, Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc’s (PPBI) raw stochastic average was set at 89.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.64 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.66 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.33. The third major resistance level sits at $23.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.68. The third support level lies at $21.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: PPBI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.21 billion has total of 96,991K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 905,410 K in contrast with the sum of 158,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 206,750 K and last quarter income was 32,060 K.