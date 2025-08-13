Investors finally get a glimpse of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) volume hitting the figure of 4.29 million.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) stock price up 7.81% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.2. WOOF’s price has ranged from $2.23 to $6.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -0.52% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 196.86%. With a float of $135.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $240.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 29000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 38.08%, operating margin of 0.66%, and the pretax margin is -1.45%.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is 51.60%, while institutional ownership is 58.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22 ’25, was worth 988,574. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 849,541 for $3.03, making the entire transaction worth $2,574,109. This insider now owns 853,304 shares in total.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 7/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 196.86% per share during the next fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.25. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) saw its 5-day average volume 2.89 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.16%.

During the past 100 days, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s (WOOF) raw stochastic average was set at 51.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.20 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.55 in the near term. At $3.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.14. The third support level lies at $3.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 962.51 million, the company has a total of 315,126K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,116 M while annual income is -101,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,493 M while its latest quarter income was -11,660 K.