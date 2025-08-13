Investors finally get a glimpse of Sitio Royalties Corp (STR) volume hitting the figure of 1.97 million.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Sitio Royalties Corp (NYSE: STR) stock price up 2.59% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $18.17. STR’s price has ranged from $14.58 to $25.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 340.20%. With a float of $76.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $150.95 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 72 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.59%, operating margin of 31.01%, and the pretax margin is 17.21%.

Sitio Royalties Corp (STR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Sitio Royalties Corp is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 76.70%.

Sitio Royalties Corp (STR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.12 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 340.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sitio Royalties Corp (NYSE: STR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sitio Royalties Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sitio Royalties Corp (STR)

The latest stats from [Sitio Royalties Corp, STR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.66 million was superior to 0.99 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.18%.

During the past 100 days, Sitio Royalties Corp’s (STR) raw stochastic average was set at 62.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.51 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.59 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.97. The third major resistance level sits at $19.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.05. The third support level lies at $17.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sitio Royalties Corp (NYSE: STR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.81 billion, the company has a total of 150,909K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 624,410 K while annual income is 40,950 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 145,660 K while its latest quarter income was 7,270 K.