Investors finally get a glimpse of Stardust Power Inc (SDST) volume hitting the figure of 1.99 million.

Stardust Power Inc (NASDAQ: SDST) kicked off on Tuesday, down -7.28% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.4. Over the past 52 weeks, SDST has traded in a range of $0.14-$12.56.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -763.01%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 49.45%. With a float of $42.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Stardust Power Inc (SDST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Stardust Power Inc is 50.03%, while institutional ownership is 8.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20 ’25, was worth 29,780. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 160,450 shares at a rate of $0.19, taking the stock ownership to the 598,655 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 20 ’25, when Company’s Chief Technical Officer sold 173,610 for $0.19, making the entire transaction worth $32,309. This insider now owns 5,006,616 shares in total.

Stardust Power Inc (SDST) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.45% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.66% during the next five years compared to -763.01% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Stardust Power Inc (NASDAQ: SDST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Stardust Power Inc’s (SDST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stardust Power Inc (SDST)

The latest stats from [Stardust Power Inc, SDST] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.25 million was inferior to 4.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.51%.

During the past 100 days, Stardust Power Inc’s (SDST) raw stochastic average was set at 32.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0539 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0576 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3889, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1413. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4000. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4280. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4476. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3524, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3328. The third support level lies at $0.3048 if the price breaches the second support level.

Stardust Power Inc (NASDAQ: SDST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 31.42 million has total of 60,799K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -23,750 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -3,810 K.