Investors finally get a glimpse of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) volume hitting the figure of 4.03 million.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE: TAK) kicked off on Tuesday, up 1.39% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $14.43. Over the past 52 weeks, TAK has traded in a range of $12.80-$15.53.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 11.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 123.88%. With a float of $3.12 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.12 billion.

In an organization with 47455 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 58.85%, operating margin of 8.64%, and the pretax margin is 3.84%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR is 0.02%, while institutional ownership is 2.31%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 09 ’25, was worth 94,617. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 09 ’25, when Company’s President, Global Oncology Bus proposed sale 52,649 for $15.42, making the entire transaction worth $811,848.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 123.88% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.03% during the next five years compared to 11.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE: TAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR’s (TAK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.59. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.06 million. That was better than the volume of 2.53 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.85%.

During the past 100 days, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR’s (TAK) raw stochastic average was set at 55.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.21 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.20 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.23. However, in the short run, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.67. Second resistance stands at $14.70. The third major resistance level sits at $14.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.51. The third support level lies at $14.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE: TAK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 45.70 billion has total of 3,181,925K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 30,238 M in contrast with the sum of 712,320 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,636 M and last quarter income was 857,280 K.