Investors must take note of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (ACAD) performance last week, which was 7.66%.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) on Tuesday, soared 2.54% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $24.82. Within the past 52 weeks, ACAD’s price has moved between $13.40 and $25.23.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -60.90%. With a float of $166.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 654 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 91.97%, operating margin of 23.24%, and the pretax margin is 26.29%.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc is 1.07%, while institutional ownership is 101.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 04 ’25, was worth 314,634. In this transaction Director of this company sold 14,446 shares at a rate of $21.78, taking the stock ownership to the 15,095 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 04 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 14,446 for $21.78, making the entire transaction worth $314,638.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.14) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.83 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)

The latest stats from [Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc, ACAD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.27 million was superior to 2.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.05%.

During the past 100 days, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (ACAD) raw stochastic average was set at 96.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.82 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.80 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.57. The third major resistance level sits at $27.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.06. The third support level lies at $23.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.29 billion based on 168,712K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 957,800 K and income totals 226,450 K. The company made 264,570 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 26,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.