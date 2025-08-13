Investors must take note of AMKOR Technology Inc’s (AMKR) performance last week, which was 9.88%.

AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR) kicked off on Tuesday, up 5.23% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $23.15. Over the past 52 weeks, AMKR has traded in a range of $14.03-$33.34.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 23.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -21.01%. With a float of $91.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 28300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 13.58%, operating margin of 6.44%, and the pretax margin is 6.11%.

AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of AMKOR Technology Inc is 62.79%, while institutional ownership is 44.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01 ’25, was worth 9,648,720. In this transaction Member of 10% owner group (4) of this company sold 441,589 shares at a rate of $21.85, taking the stock ownership to the 2,341,239 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01 ’25, when Company’s Member of 10% owner group (3) sold 441,589 for $21.85, making the entire transaction worth $9,648,720. This insider now owns 12,290,281 shares in total.

AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.49 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.5) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.01% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.82% during the next five years compared to 23.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AMKOR Technology Inc’s (AMKR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR)

AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.48 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.94%.

During the past 100 days, AMKOR Technology Inc’s (AMKR) raw stochastic average was set at 84.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.90 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.72 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.81 in the near term. At $25.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.60. The third support level lies at $22.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.02 billion has total of 247,143K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,318 M in contrast with the sum of 354,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,511 M and last quarter income was 54,420 K.