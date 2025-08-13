Investors must take note of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc’s (APLE) performance last week, which was 4.27%.

On Tuesday, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) opened higher 3.74% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $11.77. Price fluctuations for APLE have ranged from $10.44 to $16.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 2.94% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -16.85% at the time writing. With a float of $220.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 65 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.52%, operating margin of 18.49%, and the pretax margin is 12.78%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc is 7.04%, while institutional ownership is 86.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 04 ’25, was worth 11,575. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $11.57, taking the stock ownership to the 137,254 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09 ’25, when Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer bought 2,100 for $11.72, making the entire transaction worth $24,612. This insider now owns 362,644 shares in total.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.25) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.85% per share during the next fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.46. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) saw its 5-day average volume 4.08 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.40%.

During the past 100 days, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc’s (APLE) raw stochastic average was set at 54.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.28 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.32 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.36 in the near term. At $12.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.68. The third support level lies at $11.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) Key Stats

There are currently 236,990K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.89 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,431 M according to its annual income of 214,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 384,370 K and its income totaled 63,650 K.