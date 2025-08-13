Investors must take note of Glacier Bancorp, Inc’s (GBCI) performance last week, which was 2.84%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: GBCI) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.14% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $43.77. Over the past 52 weeks, GBCI has traded in a range of $36.76-$60.67.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -6.76% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.32%. With a float of $117.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.55 million.

In an organization with 3441 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.03%, operating margin of 10.96%, and the pretax margin is 21.34%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc (GBCI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Glacier Bancorp, Inc is 0.59%, while institutional ownership is 77.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 31 ’25, was worth 35,392. In this transaction Chief Experience Officer of this company sold 800 shares at a rate of $44.24, taking the stock ownership to the 11,918 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 153 for $42.41, making the entire transaction worth $6,489. This insider now owns 9,925 shares in total.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc (GBCI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.42) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.32% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.44% during the next five years compared to -6.76% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: GBCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Glacier Bancorp, Inc’s (GBCI) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Glacier Bancorp, Inc (GBCI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.59 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.40%.

During the past 100 days, Glacier Bancorp, Inc’s (GBCI) raw stochastic average was set at 83.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.13 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.18 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.12. However, in the short run, Glacier Bancorp, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.25. Second resistance stands at $46.92. The third major resistance level sits at $48.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.23. The third support level lies at $42.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: GBCI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.40 billion has total of 118,551K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,268 M in contrast with the sum of 190,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 341,060 K and last quarter income was 52,780 K.