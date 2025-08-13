Investors must take note of IHS Holding Ltd’s (IHS) performance last week, which was 13.69%.

IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE: IHS) on Tuesday, soared 8.46% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.74. Within the past 52 weeks, IHS’s price has moved between $2.44 and $6.79.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -30.79% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 106.74%. With a float of $161.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $335.52 million.

In an organization with 2864 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.78%, operating margin of 37.46%, and the pretax margin is 1.05%.

IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Real Estate Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of IHS Holding Ltd is 51.64%, while institutional ownership is 21.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 07 ’25, was worth 9,288. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 07 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 4,509 for $4.71, making the entire transaction worth $21,237.

IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.08) by -0.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.74% per share during the next fiscal year.

IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE: IHS) Trading Performance Indicators

IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.47 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IHS Holding Ltd (IHS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.8 million. That was better than the volume of 0.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.16%.

During the past 100 days, IHS Holding Ltd’s (IHS) raw stochastic average was set at 97.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.28 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.49. However, in the short run, IHS Holding Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.72. Second resistance stands at $8.12. The third major resistance level sits at $8.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.87. The third support level lies at $5.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE: IHS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.44 billion based on 335,521K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,711 M and income totals -1,632 M. The company made 439,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 33,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.