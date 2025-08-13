Investors must take note of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s (PNFP) performance last week, which was 3.18%.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ: PNFP) stock price up 3.47% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $89.3. PNFP’s price has ranged from $81.57 to $131.91 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 2.69% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 15.66%. With a float of $76.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.55 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 54.43%, operating margin of 24.1%, and the pretax margin is 24.1%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc is 1.75%, while institutional ownership is 87.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 07 ’25, was worth 1,981,980. In this transaction Director of this company bought 22,000 shares at a rate of $90.09, taking the stock ownership to the 63,692 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $85.65, making the entire transaction worth $856,500. This insider now owns 28,372 shares in total.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 1.86 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.66% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.23% during the next five years compared to 2.69% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ: PNFP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.54, a number that is poised to hit 2.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.49 million. That was better than the volume of 0.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.66%.

During the past 100 days, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s (PNFP) raw stochastic average was set at 27.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.15 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.35 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $105.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $110.21. However, in the short run, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $93.42. Second resistance stands at $94.44. The third major resistance level sits at $96.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $90.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.48. The third support level lies at $87.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ: PNFP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.17 billion, the company has a total of 77,564K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,069 M while annual income is 475,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 820,230 K while its latest quarter income was 158,540 K.