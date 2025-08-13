Investors must take note of Primis Financial Corp’s (FRST) performance last week, which was 3.79%.

On Tuesday, Primis Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FRST) opened higher 3.42% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $11.12. Price fluctuations for FRST have ranged from $7.59 to $12.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 287.04% at the time writing. With a float of $19.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.64 million.

In an organization with 592 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.27%, operating margin of -2.1%, and the pretax margin is 0.66%.

Primis Financial Corp (FRST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Primis Financial Corp is 22.70%, while institutional ownership is 66.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’25, was worth 25,029. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,261 shares at a rate of $11.07, taking the stock ownership to the 45,240 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 1,810 for $11.02, making the entire transaction worth $19,946. This insider now owns 42,979 shares in total.

Primis Financial Corp (FRST) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.39) by -0.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 287.04% per share during the next fiscal year.

Primis Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FRST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Primis Financial Corp (FRST). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Primis Financial Corp (FRST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.21 million. That was better than the volume of 96988.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.00%.

During the past 100 days, Primis Financial Corp’s (FRST) raw stochastic average was set at 86.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.35 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.30 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.65. However, in the short run, Primis Financial Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.85. Second resistance stands at $12.19. The third major resistance level sits at $12.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.15. The third support level lies at $9.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Primis Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FRST) Key Stats

There are currently 24,723K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 283.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 254,110 K according to its annual income of -16,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 65,970 K and its income totaled 8,430 K.