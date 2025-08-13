Investors must take note of Simmons First National Corp’s (SFNC) performance last week, which was 3.94%.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Simmons First National Corp (NASDAQ: SFNC) stock price up 4.05% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $19.02. SFNC’s price has ranged from $17.20 to $25.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -12.84%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 19.57%. With a float of $142.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2946 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.86%, operating margin of 17.02%, and the pretax margin is 17.02%.

Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Simmons First National Corp is 1.63%, while institutional ownership is 63.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 07 ’25, was worth 171,304. In this transaction Director of this company bought 9,200 shares at a rate of $18.62, taking the stock ownership to the 53,220 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 07 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $18.63, making the entire transaction worth $37,260. This insider now owns 20,692 shares in total.

Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.37 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.57% per share during the next fiscal year.

Simmons First National Corp (NASDAQ: SFNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Simmons First National Corp’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Simmons First National Corp (SFNC)

The latest stats from [Simmons First National Corp, SFNC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.93 million was superior to 0.85 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.79%.

During the past 100 days, Simmons First National Corp’s (SFNC) raw stochastic average was set at 66.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.41 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.50 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.30. The third major resistance level sits at $20.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.97. The third support level lies at $18.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

Simmons First National Corp (NASDAQ: SFNC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.86 billion, the company has a total of 144,701K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,459 M while annual income is 152,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 357,380 K while its latest quarter income was 54,770 K.