Investors must take note of Zebra Technologies Corp’s (ZBRA) performance last week, which was 8.44%.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: ZBRA) stock price up 5.02% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $312.45. ZBRA’s price has ranged from $205.73 to $427.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 0.42% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 15.24%. With a float of $50.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.84 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 48.59%, operating margin of 15.3%, and the pretax margin is 12.72%.

Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Zebra Technologies Corp is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 91.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 07 ’25, was worth 365,000. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 25 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 2,727 for $309.77, making the entire transaction worth $844,743. This insider now owns 204,903 shares in total.

Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 3.49 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.24% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.06% during the next five years compared to 0.42% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: ZBRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Zebra Technologies Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.03. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.58, a number that is poised to hit 3.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: ZBRA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.74 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.49%.

During the past 100 days, Zebra Technologies Corp’s (ZBRA) raw stochastic average was set at 83.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.74 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 9.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $313.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $329.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $333.89 in the near term. At $339.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $350.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $317.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $306.01. The third support level lies at $300.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: ZBRA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.68 billion, the company has a total of 50,854K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,981 M while annual income is 528,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,293 M while its latest quarter income was 112,000 K.