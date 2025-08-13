Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) last year’s performance of -21.90% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) on Tuesday, soared 3.97% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $58.89. Within the past 52 weeks, JEF’s price has moved between $39.28 and $82.68.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -0.32%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -25.08%. With a float of $164.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.27 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7822 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 52.19%, operating margin of -20.38%, and the pretax margin is 8.1%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Jefferies Financial Group Inc is 20.40%, while institutional ownership is 69.53%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 06 ’24, was worth 28,393,256. In this transaction President of this company sold 393,397 shares at a rate of $72.17, taking the stock ownership to the 560,507 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 06 ’24, when Company’s CEO sold 400,000 for $72.26, making the entire transaction worth $28,902,360. This insider now owns 14,971,288 shares in total.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 8/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.78) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.08% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.45% during the next five years compared to -0.32% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) Trading Performance Indicators

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.55 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Looking closely at Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF), its last 5-days average volume was 1.58 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.80%.

During the past 100 days, Jefferies Financial Group Inc’s (JEF) raw stochastic average was set at 93.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.34 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.73 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.09. However, in the short run, Jefferies Financial Group Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $62.00. Second resistance stands at $62.77. The third major resistance level sits at $64.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $57.78.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.63 billion based on 206,280K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,035 M and income totals 743,380 K. The company made 1,634 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 99,060 K in sales during its previous quarter.