Kairos Pharma Ltd (KAPA) volume exceeds 1.4 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Kairos Pharma Ltd (AMEX: KAPA) stock price up 13.71% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.99. KAPA’s price has ranged from $0.40 to $4.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -23.37%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.25%. With a float of $8.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.83 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Kairos Pharma Ltd (KAPA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Kairos Pharma Ltd is 57.73%, while institutional ownership is 7.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25 ’24, was worth 318. In this transaction VP of Research and Development of this company bought 200 shares at a rate of $1.59, taking the stock ownership to the 133,057 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22 ’24, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,500 for $1.50, making the entire transaction worth $3,750. This insider now owns 60,796 shares in total.

Kairos Pharma Ltd (KAPA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.1 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.25% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -27.79% during the next five years compared to -23.37% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kairos Pharma Ltd (AMEX: KAPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kairos Pharma Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kairos Pharma Ltd (KAPA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.1 million, its volume of 0.67 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.70%.

During the past 100 days, Kairos Pharma Ltd’s (KAPA) raw stochastic average was set at 50.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0856 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0929 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7691, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1200. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1716 in the near term. At $1.2231, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3163. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0269, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9337. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8822.

Kairos Pharma Ltd (AMEX: KAPA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 22.92 million, the company has a total of 20,457K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -2,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -1,260 K.