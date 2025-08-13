Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.77 million

On Tuesday, Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNTK) opened higher 3.07% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $40.7. Price fluctuations for KNTK have ranged from $39.33 to $67.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.94% at the time writing. With a float of $39.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.55 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 460 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 31.57%, operating margin of 11.7%, and the pretax margin is 12.92%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kinetik Holdings Inc is 35.59%, while institutional ownership is 68.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 04 ’25, was worth 188,213,894. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 4,262,090 shares at a rate of $44.16, taking the stock ownership to the 1 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 04 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner proposed sale 4,262,090 for $45.65, making the entire transaction worth $194,564,408.

Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.41) by -0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.94% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.62. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK)

Looking closely at Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNTK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.04 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.31%.

During the past 100 days, Kinetik Holdings Inc’s (KNTK) raw stochastic average was set at 16.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.40 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.60 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.91. However, in the short run, Kinetik Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $42.55. Second resistance stands at $43.15. The third major resistance level sits at $44.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.40.

Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNTK) Key Stats

There are currently 157,962K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,483 M according to its annual income of 244,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 426,740 K and its income totaled 74,420 K.